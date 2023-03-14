@JeremyECrawford What is the range for the catapult spell? The description in Xanathar says 90 ft, but the range says 60 ft. In EE the description also says 90, but the range says 150 ft. #DnD

The catapult spell lets you choose an object within the spell's range and then hurl that object a certain number of feet. The hurl distance is not the same as the range. (The spell's range has been updated in the EE Player's Guide.) #DnD https://t.co/QVgf2D8Qjl

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 22, 2017