Find Familiar during combat: Can I roll a Perception check? Do I roll it with the familiar’s Perception modifier?

@JeremyECrawford Find Familiar during combat: " as an Action you can see through your familiar's eyes and hear what it hears "
Can I roll a Perception check? (or not because I've already use my Action?)
Do I roll it with the familiar's Perception modifier, or my own modifier?
During combat, searching for something requires your action, whether you're using Investigation or Perception. You therefore can't take the Search action and use your familiar's eyes/ears on the same turn, unless you have an extra action from a feature like Action Surge. #DnD https://t.co/8agSiDiWPP
What about the second half of the question? We’re having some difficulty understanding that on a game over here
The below sums up my question pretty concise:
https://rpg.stackexchange.com/questions/64501/perception-checks-through-a-familiars-eyes
(Referring to my own passive perception rather than any check though)