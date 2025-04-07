What is the extent of control of a warlock over her Thrall?

@JRobsonSF @mikemearls @JeremyECrawfordWhat is the extent of control of a warlock over her thrall? ( “Warlock’s Create thrall feature” ) The thrall is charmed by the warlock, but this doesn't necessarily confer control. — Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) March 30, 2015

@JRobsonSF @mikemearls @JeremyECrawford Of course, the thrall being charmed does make it easier to convince the thrall to do something…

@JRobsonSFSo the thrall can still make save throws before accepting any suggestions? If not, til what point can I push it before it does? That all really depends on the situation and how the DM wants to run the interaction.

@JRobsonSF Usually, you make Charisma checks to convince someone to do something; the charmed condition gives you advantage on those checks.

@JRobsonSF Of course, a DM could run it a different way, but usually there aren't any saves involved.