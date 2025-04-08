@kam2112HP question, if you roll for HP and have a negative con modifier of say -2 and roll a 1 would you lose a HP from your max? nope, minimum is 1
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 30, 2015
2 thoughts on “If you roll for HP and have a negative constitution modifier and roll a 1 would you lose a HP from your max?”
Has Jeremy Crawford ever chimed in on this? The new age gamers are saying only his word counts.
I demand to see Gary Gygax’s opinion on it.