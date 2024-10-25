@JeremyECrawford What if I'm dual-wielding a dagger and a whip, can I use the dagger when someone leaves my 5' but stays w/in 10'? — Patrick (@jd2319) October 26, 2016

If you want to make an opportunity attack with X, the attack is triggered when a foe leaves the reach of X. X = weapon you want to use #DnD https://t.co/MUcJpn4Vvr — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 26, 2016

@JeremyECrawford Awesome! So does that mean you can always make a 5ft unarmed Opportunity Attack, IE if holding a two handed weapon? — David (@thethain) October 26, 2016