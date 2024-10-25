One of my player is using polymorph at himself to be a T-Rex, Isn’t he abusing?

@JeremyECrawford One of my player is using polymorph at himself to be a TyrannosaurusRex.Isnt he abusing?Is that the intention of the spell? — Enrique Delgado Torr (@enrikisinger) February 27, 2016

You can cast polymorph on yourself, provided you can see yourself. #DnD https://t.co/MQ0FzPkrYX — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 27, 2016

@JeremyECrawford You can always see your hand, for example, Do you mean you need to see the whole body in order the spell to work? — Enrique Delgado Torr (@enrikisinger) February 27, 2016