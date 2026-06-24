@JeremyECrawford What happens when Jump gives a jump distance greater than walking speed?
— Marcus Kouma (@MarcusXTX) March 15, 2016
Your jump is limited by how far you can move; each foot jumped uses a foot of movement (PH, 182). #DnD https://t.co/5Q8xK67jxB
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 21, 2016
@jeremyecrawford So casting Jump on a character with a 20 STR and a move of 30’ is effectively pointless?
— Marcus Kouma (@MarcusXTX) March 21, 2016
20 Strength running long jump: up to 20 ft. With jump spell: up to 60 ft. with a speed of 30 ft. and Dash. #DnD https://t.co/TfaG4lY2N5
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 21, 2016
2 thoughts on “What happens when Jump gives a jump distance greater than walking speed?”
+ remember you CAN standing LJ/HJ. if u have 30ft speed + 20 str, you use [(20*3)/2] which is 30ft, you can standing LJ your whole move
I believe this is incorrect. Since the running long jump takes 10 feet of your movement effectively your jump would only be 50ft from the point the point you leapt in there air after building the momentum from the 10ft of required movement for a long jump.