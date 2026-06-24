@JeremyECrawford What happens when Jump gives a jump distance greater than walking speed? — Marcus Kouma (@MarcusXTX) March 15, 2016

Your jump is limited by how far you can move; each foot jumped uses a foot of movement (PH, 182). #DnD https://t.co/5Q8xK67jxB — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 21, 2016

@jeremyecrawford So casting Jump on a character with a 20 STR and a move of 30’ is effectively pointless? — Marcus Kouma (@MarcusXTX) March 21, 2016