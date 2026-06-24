What happens when Jump gives a jump distance greater than walking speed?

2 thoughts on “What happens when Jump gives a jump distance greater than walking speed?

  2. Robert M Cruz says:

    I believe this is incorrect. Since the running long jump takes 10 feet of your movement effectively your jump would only be 50ft from the point the point you leapt in there air after building the momentum from the 10ft of required movement for a long jump.

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