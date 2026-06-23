@ChrisPerkinsDnD is it possible to have both good and evil aligned PCs in a party?
— DM Sovaros (@ForTheXPDM) March 30, 2016
Is it possible? Yes. Is it good for the party? Uncertain. https://t.co/ii0V4Qxo18
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) March 30, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD @ForTheXPDM it could lead to some very interesting conversations and encounters. Like Drizz't teaming up with Jarlaxle.
— Natasha Slocum (@Kobiashi_Ninja) March 30, 2016
Yep. As long as the alignment-diverse group puts party goals ahead of personal goals, it could work. https://t.co/mzQNONtAzs
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) March 30, 2016