What happens to a wildshaped druid that enters an Antimagic Field? …and Dispel Magic?

@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls Wild Shape have the "magically" word into description, what happens to a druid that enters a antimagic field? — Matheus Ferreira (@MtS_Designer) April 27, 2016

Wild Shape is suspended in an antimagic field. #DnD https://t.co/snpJmTci59 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 3, 2016

@JeremyECrawford Very Interesting. Guessing it is classed as transmutation like animal shapes spell. But does this mean it can be despelled? — Steven Connor (@Mazoshi1987) May 3, 2016

@JeremyECrawford dispel magic. sorry twitter spacing strikes again. — Steven Connor (@Mazoshi1987) May 4, 2016

@Mazoshi1987 Dispel magic dispels spells. Wild Shape isn't a spell. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 9, 2016

@JeremyECrawford @Mazoshi1987 IIRC Dispel Magic only works against magic from spells, not supernatural. But Detect Magic would detect him? — Matheus Ferreira (@MtS_Designer) May 3, 2016

With detect magic, you can sense the magic of Wild Shape if the druid is in range. #DnD https://t.co/MXsvOwSGhw — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 9, 2016