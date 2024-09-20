What happens to a wildshaped druid that enters an Antimagic Field? …and Dispel Magic?

@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls Wild Shape have the "magically" word into description, what happens to a druid that enters a antimagic field?
— Matheus Ferreira (@MtS_Designer) April 27, 2016
Wild Shape is suspended in an antimagic field. #DnD https://t.co/snpJmTci59
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 3, 2016
@JeremyECrawford Very Interesting. Guessing it is classed as transmutation like animal shapes spell. But does this mean it can be despelled?
— Steven Connor (@Mazoshi1987) May 3, 2016
@JeremyECrawford dispel magic. sorry twitter spacing strikes again.
— Steven Connor (@Mazoshi1987) May 4, 2016
@Mazoshi1987 Dispel magic dispels spells. Wild Shape isn't a spell.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 9, 2016
@JeremyECrawford @Mazoshi1987 IIRC Dispel Magic only works against magic from spells, not supernatural. But Detect Magic would detect him?
— Matheus Ferreira (@MtS_Designer) May 3, 2016
With detect magic, you can sense the magic of Wild Shape if the druid is in range. #DnD https://t.co/MXsvOwSGhw
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 9, 2016
@TakoyakiMura by suspended, you mean the druid revert back to humanoid form until he get out of the field? Yes. @MtS_Designer @mikemearls
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 10, 2016