Wait, does this mean you can cast 2 leveled spells during the same turn?

  1. ANDREAS says:

    So casting a Cantrip is a diffrent action from normal spell action?

    “rules allow 1 bonus action spell + 1 action cantrip”
    So i can cast both a normal spell and a Cantrip in the same round? Page for these rules?

    • John says:

      A cantrip is a spell, just like a “regular” level spell. The distinction is relative power required — level/slot spells generally require more juice than cantrips (which draw upon ambient mystical power; hence, why they can be cast repeatedly without use-limit). Note how “1 bonus action spell +1 action cantrip” in no way means a normal (level) spell and a cantrip can be cast unless the specific wording of a spell says otherwise. Where would you get the idea that it does?

