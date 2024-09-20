@JeremyECrawford @TubaDanCross wait, does this mean you can cast 2 leveled spells during the same turn? Like misty step and fireball?
— Corey Batie (@CoreyBatie) October 21, 2016
Look at the casting time. If a spell takes 1 bonus action, the rules allow 1 bonus action spell + 1 action cantrip #DnD https://t.co/TEbfx9zrMw
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 21, 2016
2 thoughts on “Wait, does this mean you can cast 2 leveled spells during the same turn?”
So casting a Cantrip is a diffrent action from normal spell action?
“rules allow 1 bonus action spell + 1 action cantrip”
So i can cast both a normal spell and a Cantrip in the same round? Page for these rules?
A cantrip is a spell, just like a “regular” level spell. The distinction is relative power required — level/slot spells generally require more juice than cantrips (which draw upon ambient mystical power; hence, why they can be cast repeatedly without use-limit). Note how “1 bonus action spell +1 action cantrip” in no way means a normal (level) spell and a cantrip can be cast unless the specific wording of a spell says otherwise. Where would you get the idea that it does?