@TheEdVerse, what happens if a warlock kills their patron? I have a feeling this is on the cards 🤔 — Clive Hill (@Clive_Hill) May 1, 2022

Oh, dear. The warlock’s power comes from their patron, so they lose it. If the patron has a similarly-powered foe and that foe believes they successfully manipulated the warlock or got their willing participation, they may step in as a replacement patron, but… 2)

…otherwise, no potential patron is going to trust this particular mortal again. They turned on their patron, they could turn on me! So it's far more likely the warlock would end up powerless, having to start over with their Gift, likely alone and hunted.#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) May 1, 2022

Could Leira use her warlock’s to discredit and humiliate the other gods? By pretending to be another god to the warlock and having that warlock perform opposite the deity’s desires? Leira is one of the few (Realms) deities who will, in disguise, be a patron to warlocks for such deceitful purposes. Most deities are served directly by clerics and paladins as classed characters, and seek to sway others through manifestations and their priesthoods.#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) May 1, 2022

Thank you for the clarification. Side note: do you still make con appearances? I met you in Fort Wayne IN and after giving you an appreciation gift, you and I would chat at every con (only 3) for a bit. Favorite con moments to be honest. I remember! I love those moments. They and chances to dine and chat with old friends, and make new ones, are what I go to cons for. I'll attend cons again when I can. Right now, my wife is bedridden and suffering from dementia and I'm her nurse, so must stay close to home. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) May 1, 2022

Ed my man, what the fuck. Hasn’t it already been stablished several times patrons merely TEACH their warlocks and magic comes from the Weave? Please don’t undo years of progress in teaching people that… Sigh. That's what I said: "start over with their Gift."

The patron provides the channels to the Weave; the warlock must either find a new patron to provide new channels, or craft their own (do-able but not easy; think walking the Pattern in Roger Zelazny's Amber books). — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) May 1, 2022

So what, if the guy who taught you something dies you forget it? Isn't access to the Weave simply a matter of using the right spell components? How can an outsider grant access to it when anyone already has access to it, with enough knowledge? That doesn't make sense, my guy — AugustoC (@AugustoCLock) May 1, 2022

No, access to the Weave isn’t that simple. To use an analogy: we can all feel the wind, but harnessing it isn’t as simple as one might think.

Divine magic, arcane magic, table magic, and so on are all different ways of accessing the Weave. )

You may know how to drive a car, and know the way to, say, your workplace in your sleep…but if someone takes away the ROAD, you have to think, and drive, to find another way.

No patron, no channels, so you have to find new ones.#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) May 1, 2022