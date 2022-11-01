@TheEdVerse

If you were given a chance to do the Wizards 3 Articles again with the stipulation of the 3rd wizard must be from Ravenloft or planescape who would you pick? — DiploRaptor (@RaptorDiplo) April 30, 2022

1)

From Planescape: Akeldra, who wields half a dozen scepters and wands with her long, precisely-controlled hair as well as casting spells (she’s an enforcer for the Lady of Pain, and sometimes Speaker [envoy] for her). [[A character I created for a Planescape GenCon adventure.]] 2)

From Ravenloft: Tuzlarantra the Headless, an archmage whose head flies about talking and spellcasting; she long ago perfected spells that arc between, or issue forth from, both her hands and her head (when apart). She collects spells (has a huge library), and tweaks them. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) April 30, 2022