@TheEdVerse
If you were given a chance to do the Wizards 3 Articles again with the stipulation of the 3rd wizard must be from Ravenloft or planescape who would you pick?
— DiploRaptor (@RaptorDiplo) April 30, 2022
1)
From Planescape: Akeldra, who wields half a dozen scepters and wands with her long, precisely-controlled hair as well as casting spells (she’s an enforcer for the Lady of Pain, and sometimes Speaker [envoy] for her). [[A character I created for a Planescape GenCon adventure.]] 2)
From Ravenloft: Tuzlarantra the Headless, an archmage whose head flies about talking and spellcasting; she long ago perfected spells that arc between, or issue forth from, both her hands and her head (when apart). She collects spells (has a huge library), and tweaks them.
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) April 30, 2022
Is she a Dark Lord? She is, but of a tiny domain, because ruling and dominating matters far less to her than it once did. She wanders the mists, and slays Dark Lords who are hostile to her.#Realmslore
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) May 1, 2022