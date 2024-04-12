Hello sir, what happened to the Master’s Library in 5e?Heh. WHICH Master's Library? ;}
This one pic.twitter.com/LdnystYkTr
That Master's Library is still there. However, it's nigh-inaccessible now, unless you can fly, because most of the trails ascending to it…
…were destroyed in the tumult (earthquakes and landslides) accompanying the Sundering in that region of Faerun.
