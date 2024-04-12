Is there any canonical instances of time travel in the Forgotten Realms?

Is there any canonical instances of time travel in the realms? I know a few sources dealing with Netheril, but think non-canon.No. :} — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) July 31, 2017

I see many ducks, but not two. Repeat, I see no paradox. Follow up question, were there canonical instances of time travel before someone time traveled? It IS before, and there are no canonical instances. There are just tales. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 16, 2017