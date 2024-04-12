Is there any canonical instances of time travel in the realms? I know a few sources dealing with Netheril, but think non-canon.No. :}
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) July 31, 2017
I see many ducks, but not two. Repeat, I see no paradox. Follow up question, were there canonical instances of time travel before someone time traveled? It IS before, and there are no canonical instances. There are just tales.
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 16, 2017
There’s a 4e scenario of Baba Yaga’s Dancing Hut, where she has a soviet ww2 tank in one of the rooms. Published in one of the Dragon magz That's no proof of time travel, but rather of travel between worlds.
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 17, 2017
One thought on “Is there any canonical instances of time travel in the Forgotten Realms?”
Didn’t Eileen Cunningham have Snowcloak travel through time? In some of the Songs & Swords novels.