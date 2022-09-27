What gifts would Elminster and other Realms characters like to receive?

Guy @SirWiseGuy@TheEdVerse

It is nearly at the holiday and Christmas season here, in the Realms it must be getting near Midwinter Festival, say that gifts are exchanged, what would Elminster and your other favourite Realms characters like to receive? — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) November 28, 2021

1)

Hoo, boy.

Elminster: quite a few less “addled mages trying to rule the world through idiot means that will mar it,” such as Szass Tam. The Sage of Shadowdale would like a holiday from all the extra work. 2)

Mirt: to be young and strong again, and carrying a lot less weight around. No more wheezing! Oh, and Asper back alive, and many other old friends. Loneliness is a gnawing curse.#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) November 28, 2021

3)

Storm: to have more Harpers visiting her and leave happily without her having to watch them go and think they’re hastening to their deaths, and instead may survive to visit again. 4)

Laeral: to have certain Waterdhavians be a lot less selfish and greedy and shortsighted, and think of their fellow beings and future consequences and generosity and understanding. “Certain” as in ALL OF THEM.#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) November 28, 2021

5)

Alustriel: to have the Silver Marches back and peace across the North, so folk everywhere can get back to planting and irrigating and tending the land, instead of sharpening swords and digging war-graves. 6)

The Srinshee: to get back to Toril full-bodied and hale, as there’s a lot more work to do restoring the land, the forests in particular. Myth Drannor undestroyed would be nice, too.#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) November 28, 2021

Thank you, as always, for your wonderful words,@TheEdVerse.It is nearly at the holiday and Christmas season here, in the Realms it must be getting near Midwinter Festival, say that gifts are exchanged, what would Elminster and your other favourite Realms characters like to receive? One quick question, what do you, @TheEdVerse, master chronicler, enjoy receiving as a wintertime gift? Happy holidays to you, may your paths be safe, your company merry and your health be hearty. — Guy (@SirWiseGuy) November 28, 2021