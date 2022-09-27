What would it take to start a war between Baldur’s Gate and Amn in the late 15th century?

2) …place," particularly if such skirmishes are fought by proxies (hired mercenaries and bands of adventurers [HINT HINT]). Both sides can benefit from any gains, but avoid the costs of full mobilization and trade barriers/sanctions. Beware targeted assassinations. #Realmslore

1)

My judgment would be that both places are too concerned with making coin and dealing with local troubles/problems for an “overall war.” But both places would look the other way if merchants or merchant cabals started “unofficial wars” with elements “in the other… 2)

…place," particularly if such skirmishes are fought by proxies (hired mercenaries and bands of adventurers [HINT HINT]).

Both sides can benefit from any gains, but avoid the costs of full mobilization and trade barriers/sanctions. Beware targeted assassinations.#Realmslore

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 4, 2022