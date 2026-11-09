What defines a not-spell scroll for non-class-caster use purposes?

@KendroneWhat defines a not-spell scroll (like scroll of protection) for non-class-caster use purposes? (ref DMG 139/199/200) should be whether the effect lists a specific spell or not — (((Mike Mearls))) (@mikemearls) June 9, 2016

@dirtyboygDM guide states anybody can cast a spell p. 139 on a scroll but also contradicts itself layer saying they can’t p.200. Plz Help spell scroll is a specific exception – other scrolls can be used by others, but spell scroll can only be used by a caster — (((Mike Mearls))) (@mikemearls) June 9, 2016