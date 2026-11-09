@_Matafer Hey Ed! Any insight on how a Good mage could join the Arcane Brotherhood? Initiations to make them regret joining evil group? 🙂 Oh, yes. The initiations will involve being ordered to complete missions so evil that they won't be "Good" once done.

@_MataferThanks Ed, 🙂 anything specifically evil come to mind? For my notes. Lol Off wizardly mentors AND all of your family + relatives, to remove anyone (except the Brotherhood) who has any influence over you.

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) June 25, 2016