What check would you make to realize an NPC in disguise?

@ChrisPerkinsDnD @matthewmercer What check (if any) would you have players make to realize that's no elf! Oh shit it's a dragon in disguise? — Rhooja (@rhooja) March 19, 2016

A Wisdom (Insight) check might reveal that the elf is exhibiting odd mannerisms or behavior, but that's about it. https://t.co/RQsFt6Zrxv — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) March 20, 2016