What check would you make to realize an NPC in disguise?

@ChrisPerkinsDnD @matthewmercer What check (if any) would you have players make to realize that's no elf! Oh shit it's a dragon in disguise?
— Rhooja (@rhooja) March 19, 2016
A Wisdom (Insight) check might reveal that the elf is exhibiting odd mannerisms or behavior, but that's about it. https://t.co/RQsFt6Zrxv
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) March 20, 2016
@ZarconistPreist @ChrisPerkinsDnD @rhooja The optional rules for Dragon spellcasting allow it!
— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) March 20, 2016
@ZarconistPreist @ChrisPerkinsDnD @rhooja more referring to if a high-level Dragon has access to 9th lvl magic, they would be able to. 😉
— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) March 20, 2016
@ZarconistPreist @ChrisPerkinsDnD @rhooja Precisely! It's whatever you want them to be. 🙂
— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) March 20, 2016