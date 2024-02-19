What are SRD, OGL and dmsguild.com ? Answers!

Champions!

I need to take a deep breath (…my old body) and try to explain better what happened to our favorite game yesterday.



System Reference Document – SRD

Well, a new System Reference Document (SRD) for Dungeons&Dragons 5edition is avaiable under the Open Gaming License (OGL)

So you can:

Design content using the 5e rules for Dungeons&Dragons

content using the 5e rules for Dungeons&Dragons Publish original campaigns world using 5e rules

original campaigns world using 5e rules Print and sell 5e D&D product on your own

Download the document here:

http://media.wizards.com/2016/downloads/SRD-OGL_V1.1.pdf

Dungeon Master Guild – dmsguild.com or DungeonMastersGuild.com

Dungeon Masters Guild is a website and a new program that allows you to create content (adventures, monsters, archetypes, backgrnds, etc.) using Wizards of the Coast intellectual property (IP) and to make some money while you’re at it.

So you can:

Design content using the 5e rules for Dungeons&Dragons

content using the 5e rules for Dungeons&Dragons Publish original campaigns world using 5e rules

original campaigns world using 5e rules Publish content using the Forgotten Realms

content using the Forgotten Realms Sell my product in the D&D online marketplace

my product in the D&D online marketplace Your content rated by the largest network of D&D players

by the largest network of D&D players Your content considered for additional publication by Wizards

Your content considered for inclusion in digital games

Your content considered for inclusion in Wizards marketing

Visit dmsguild.com to start your creative adventure.

In dmsguild.com there are a lot of new official e non-official pdfs for free or buy.

Question and Answers from D&D Designers

Now there are a lot of Questions and our Masters are answering via Twitter. I’m collecting all tweets but at the bottom of this post there’s the big answer.

The Dungeon Masters Guild is now open for business! Create! Share! Sell! Have at it! https://t.co/C79QTW0VUt — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 12, 2016

Also, we have released the core elements of D&D 5th edition as an SRD under the terms of the Open Gaming License. https://t.co/mmeoSFG5ej — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 12, 2016

The DMs Guild is the product of many, many hard hours of work put in by every element of the D&D team. I’m crazy proud of this team. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 12, 2016

One question I get asked a lot is, “How do I write for D&D (and get paid)?” I’m pleased to say we have a new answer: https://t.co/80LabUd5qm — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 12, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD #dnd Does the OGL mean we can reference the WOTC rulebooks in our 5e unofficial products? — cawoodpublishing (@cawoodpublish) January 12, 2016

Please consult a lawyer if you have questions about the OGL. https://t.co/loRu6AWiew — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 12, 2016

A big part of D&D is getting people to create. Can’t wait to see what you all do with the Realms and the game. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 12, 2016

Join the DM’s Guild to create and sell your own #dnd content! https://t.co/MpUGYuRA94pic.twitter.com/A17IYY6rfg — Dungeons & Dragons (@Wizards_DnD) January 12, 2016

@rdonoghue @boymonsterOH NOES, WHAT SHALL WE DO? *sound of pencils scratching* yeah, that’s 100% the intent with the SRD – we provide the foundation, you bring in your world/campaign/whatever — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 12, 2016

@electricmeat @rdonoghue @boymonsterThere are spots where missing class text mentioned, but not provided, e.g. Barbarian Path of Nature Dude. we have an email address at the front of the doc for errors like that — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 12, 2016

@kam2112so are we going to see an official online character generator soon? sorry, no news on that front yet, — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 12, 2016

@mikemearls was the exclusion of the cantrip “Eldritch Blast” in the SRD an oversight or intent? — Barantor (@Barantor) January 12, 2016

Oversight – we have an email and contact info embedded in the PDF for precisely this sort of thing. https://t.co/TAqU8bd1MN — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 12, 2016

@BudgetCommanderCan I publish an adventure set in Magic: the Gathering’s world of Innistrad? sorry, no. it’s not included in the program. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 12, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD @Wizards_DnD better question: how do I write for d&d and get payed more that $50 a year — Justin Melillo (@Cybren) January 13, 2016

Write stuff that you love, and do it well. If you write only for money, don’t expect any. https://t.co/kLsVESgjAE — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 13, 2016

Epic @Cybren there’s a Waterdhavian proverb: “It’s a Long Way to the Top If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll” @ChrisPerkinsDnD @mikemearls — Zoltar Sage Advice (@SageAdviceDnD) January 13, 2016

@fredhicksTheir grid chart that got publicized yesterday certainly gives that impression, but folks have noted inaccuracies w/ that chart. Yah, logic is the reverse; If you want FR, Guild is your only option. Definitely something to clarify. — Rob Donoghue (@rdonoghue) January 13, 2016

@rdonoghue @fredhicks we also *don’t* want people uploading an entire new campaign world or what not without knowing how the program works — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 13, 2016

@mikemearls Hey Mike! Does the new DM’s Guild cover short stories and novel(la)s, too? — Bryan Steele (@seventhcrown) January 13, 2016

Nothing’s stopping you, but it’s not something we’re encouraging at this point. I’d avoid it for now. https://t.co/poAHsyAaGp — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 13, 2016

@mikemearls Question: Can we publish via GMs Guild for D&D 5e in English only, or in other languages as well? — Radim Havlíček (@Tavicz) January 13, 2016

You can publish in other languages, though at this point we’re not actively promoting it outside of English markets. https://t.co/g1WwcdTL0j — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 13, 2016

@mikemearls who can I talk to regarding SRD translations? — Thiago Rosa Shinken (@true_shinken) January 13, 2016

Drop a line to the feedback email included in the opening section of the SRD. https://t.co/q6tQBcKg2j — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 13, 2016

@mikemearls Just curious: Why there are not all spells from PHB in SRD? — Radim Havlíček (@Tavicz) January 13, 2016

We included spells that previously appeared in an SRD. https://t.co/AbOsAeOowC — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 13, 2016

@mikemearls Why does the srd only contain the a single archetype for each class? — sebastian ferguson (@gaaran00b) January 13, 2016

Intent of SRD is for developing new content, especially archetypes. https://t.co/SukJAkqLHZ — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 13, 2016

@MikeRTrice is there any press planned or available about the 5E SRD release under the OGL? I think it has all been wrapped with DMs Guild announcements — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 13, 2016

@CaptainDaximus yes – you probably need to design some additional pieces for it, but that’s the intent — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 13, 2016

@GoingLastIs there a best way to reach out to you to request an interview about Dungeon Masters Guild? Thx! [K] shoot me an email and I’ll pass it along – my first dot my last at https://t.co/6GwEdNCaWa — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 13, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD This massive push in Forgotten Realms is really alienating me. I’ve never played it, nearly all Eberron. — Oz Mills (@ozmills) January 12, 2016

It’s not just FR. Setting-agnostic content is also welcome. https://t.co/wAl6FQULm1 — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 12, 2016

@mmaranda @ChrisPerkinsDnD I take you think we should ask @JeremyECrawford all our questions about the PI, OGL, SRD, & other legal matters? I don’t provide legal counsel. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 12, 2016

Tune into the ReD&Dit AMA this Friday! https://t.co/OWFPERkkU4 — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 12, 2016

@chrisperkinsdnd So excited to look around. Was hoping to see Mines of Madness there.. is that anywhere for 5e?? — Tony McCallie (@tonymccallie) January 12, 2016

It is now. MINES OF MADNESS awaits you in the DMs Guild. And it’s free! https://t.co/bdISeuSEzp https://t.co/1nZYrhJ3vS — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 12, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD I’m not sure who to ask about this, but here goes: can I publish an adventure set in Innistrad? It’s WOTC IP. — Tomer Abramovici (@BudgetCommander) January 12, 2016

No. The only specific setting you can use at this time is FR. However, you could do generic Gothic fantasy stuff. https://t.co/CYVlU7BXQg — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 13, 2016

Mike’s a champion. How long have you been working to complete this, @mikemearls ? https://t.co/Jp6tKFbBTL — Alphastream (@Alphastream) January 13, 2016

The team has been working on this in one form or another for about 6 years, give or take. https://t.co/FGrBWtEBEO — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 13, 2016

@MikeRTriceWas this the plan to replace Dragon and Dungeon all along or did this evolve after the 5E release? Not a directly – magazines as they were didn’t seem to fit into what people were telling us they wanted in terms of content. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 13, 2016