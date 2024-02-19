What are SRD, OGL and dmsguild.com ? Answers!

Champions!

I need to take a deep breath (…my old body) and try to explain better what happened to our favorite game yesterday.

System Reference Document – SRD

Well, a new System Reference Document (SRD) for Dungeons&Dragons 5edition is avaiable under the Open Gaming License (OGL)
So you can:

  • Design content using the 5e rules for Dungeons&Dragons
  • Publish original campaigns world using 5e rules
  • Print and sell 5e D&D product on your own

Download the document here:
http://media.wizards.com/2016/downloads/SRD-OGL_V1.1.pdf

Dungeon Master Guild – dmsguild.com or DungeonMastersGuild.com

Dungeon Masters Guild is a website and a new program that allows you to create content (adventures, monsters, archetypes, backgrnds, etc.) using Wizards of the Coast intellectual property (IP) and to make some money while you’re at it.

So you can:

  • Design content using the 5e rules for Dungeons&Dragons
  • Publish original campaigns world using 5e rules
  • Publish content using the Forgotten Realms
  • Sell my product in the D&D online marketplace
  • Your content rated by the largest network of D&D players
  • Your content considered for additional publication by Wizards
  • Your content considered for inclusion in digital games
  • Your content considered for inclusion in Wizards marketing

Visit dmsguild.com to start your creative adventure.

In dmsguild.com there are a lot of new official e non-official pdfs for free or buy.

Question and Answers from D&D Designers

