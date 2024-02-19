Open Game Lincense for Dungeons&Dragons! – OGL SRD Document and Dungeon Masters Guild!

HEROES!
Is an incredible news, now you can share your adventures and everything you want about D&D .
Download here:
http://dnd.wizards.com/articles/features/systems-reference-document-srd
Join the DM’s Guild to create and sell your own #dnd content! https://t.co/MpUGYuRA94 pic.twitter.com/A17IYY6rfg
— Dungeons & Dragons (@Wizards_DnD) January 12, 2016
There’s more!
A new web site where you can buy&sell your adventures, an amazing method to self-publish your ideas about the best game ever made.
Here you can find a lot of the Adventures League adventures as
- DDEX2 Elemental Evil Complete Bundle [BUNDLE]
- DDEX1-01 Defiance in Phlan
- The Five Temples of the Earthmother Part 1: Life and Moon
- DDEX2-01 City of Danger
- DDEX3-01 Harried in Hillsfar
- DDEX2-02 Embers of Elmwood
-
And many more never published adventure module!
But there are other options for you:
- D&D Citizens: Extra NPCs
- D&D Citizens: Elves
- D&D Citizens: Dwarves
- Book of Beasts: Demon Depository
- D&D Denizens: Underdark Monsters
- Book of Beasts: Underdark Vault
One more thing, you can download all the art from D&D as special Packs Here!
- DMs Guild Creator Resource – Beast Art
- DMs Guild Creator Resource – Celestial Art
- DMs Guild Creator Resource – Map Pack
- DMs Guild Creator Resource – Undead Art
- and many more!
The Dungeon Masters Guild is now open for business! Create! Share! Sell! Have at it! https://t.co/C79QTW0VUt
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 12, 2016
Also, we have released the core elements of D&D 5th edition as an SRD under the terms of the Open Gaming License. https://t.co/mmeoSFG5ej
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 12, 2016
Really looking forward to this! https://t.co/Otu6L7Mzeb
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 12, 2016
@mikemearls was the exclusion of the cantrip "Eldritch Blast" in the SRD an oversight or intent?
— Barantor (@Barantor) January 12, 2016
Oversight – we have an email and contact info embedded in the PDF for precisely this sort of thing. https://t.co/TAqU8bd1MN
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 12, 2016
The DMs Guild is the product of many, many hard hours of work put in by every element of the D&D team. I’m crazy proud of this team.
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 12, 2016
Our partners at @DriveThruRPG did an amazing job putting together the site, managing all the key details, and delivering the final product.
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 12, 2016
A big part of D&D is getting people to create. Can’t wait to see what you all do with the Realms and the game.
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 12, 2016
One question I get asked a lot is, "How do I write for D&D (and get paid)?" I'm pleased to say we have a new answer: https://t.co/80LabUd5qm
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 12, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD #dnd Does the OGL mean we can reference the WOTC rulebooks in our 5e unofficial products?
— cawoodpublishing (@cawoodpublish) January 12, 2016
Please consult a lawyer if you have questions about the OGL. https://t.co/loRu6AWiew
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 12, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD I see a couple archetypes by the one and only @matthewmercer on there!
— Mike Kehoe (@MPKVegeta) January 12, 2016
Now up on https://t.co/rGy5Nulqx8! The official, updated Blood Hunter and Gunslinger PDFs. Don't gotta pay a cent! So honored to help launch
— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) January 12, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD This massive push in Forgotten Realms is really alienating me. I've never played it, nearly all Eberron.
— Oz Mills (@ozmills) January 12, 2016
It's not just FR. Setting-agnostic content is also welcome. https://t.co/wAl6FQULm1
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 12, 2016
Hey #Critters, get the Gunslinger and Blood Hunter from the DMs Guild now! https://t.co/jlQhC07tV7? https://t.co/oOdwJjVgQM?
— Greg Tito (@Gregtito) January 12, 2016
*sound of pencils scratching* yeah, that’s 100% the intent with the SRD – we provide the foundation, you bring in your world/campaign/whatever
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 12, 2016
The DMs Guild Site on DriveThru is open! Encoded Designs has released their first D&D 5e adventure. On sale now: https://t.co/hXmnHZcn46
— Encoded Designs (@encodeddesigns) January 12, 2016
@electricmeat @rdonoghue @boymonster There are spots where missing class text mentioned, but not provided, e.g. Barbarian Path of Nature Dude. we have an email address at the front of the doc for errors like that
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 12, 2016