Open Game Lincense for Dungeons&Dragons! – OGL SRD Document and Dungeon Masters Guild!

Is an incredible news, now you can share your adventures and everything you want about D&D .

Join the DM’s Guild to create and sell your own #dnd content! https://t.co/MpUGYuRA94 pic.twitter.com/A17IYY6rfg — Dungeons & Dragons (@Wizards_DnD) January 12, 2016



A new web site where you can buy&sell your adventures, an amazing method to self-publish your ideas about the best game ever made.

One more thing, you can download all the art from D&D as special Packs Here!

The Dungeon Masters Guild is now open for business! Create! Share! Sell! Have at it! https://t.co/C79QTW0VUt — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 12, 2016

Also, we have released the core elements of D&D 5th edition as an SRD under the terms of the Open Gaming License. https://t.co/mmeoSFG5ej — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 12, 2016

Really looking forward to this! https://t.co/Otu6L7Mzeb — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 12, 2016

@mikemearls was the exclusion of the cantrip "Eldritch Blast" in the SRD an oversight or intent? — Barantor (@Barantor) January 12, 2016

Oversight – we have an email and contact info embedded in the PDF for precisely this sort of thing. https://t.co/TAqU8bd1MN — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 12, 2016

The DMs Guild is the product of many, many hard hours of work put in by every element of the D&D team. I’m crazy proud of this team. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 12, 2016

Our partners at @DriveThruRPG did an amazing job putting together the site, managing all the key details, and delivering the final product. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 12, 2016

A big part of D&D is getting people to create. Can’t wait to see what you all do with the Realms and the game. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 12, 2016

One question I get asked a lot is, "How do I write for D&D (and get paid)?" I'm pleased to say we have a new answer: https://t.co/80LabUd5qm — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 12, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD #dnd Does the OGL mean we can reference the WOTC rulebooks in our 5e unofficial products? — cawoodpublishing (@cawoodpublish) January 12, 2016

Please consult a lawyer if you have questions about the OGL. https://t.co/loRu6AWiew — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 12, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD I see a couple archetypes by the one and only @matthewmercer on there! — Mike Kehoe (@MPKVegeta) January 12, 2016

Now up on https://t.co/rGy5Nulqx8! The official, updated Blood Hunter and Gunslinger PDFs. Don't gotta pay a cent! So honored to help launch — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) January 12, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD This massive push in Forgotten Realms is really alienating me. I've never played it, nearly all Eberron. — Oz Mills (@ozmills) January 12, 2016

It's not just FR. Setting-agnostic content is also welcome. https://t.co/wAl6FQULm1 — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 12, 2016

Hey #Critters, get the Gunslinger and Blood Hunter from the DMs Guild now! https://t.co/jlQhC07tV7? https://t.co/oOdwJjVgQM? — Greg Tito (@Gregtito) January 12, 2016

@rdonoghue @boymonsterOH NOES, WHAT SHALL WE DO? *sound of pencils scratching* yeah, that’s 100% the intent with the SRD – we provide the foundation, you bring in your world/campaign/whatever — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 12, 2016

The DMs Guild Site on DriveThru is open! Encoded Designs has released their first D&D 5e adventure. On sale now: https://t.co/hXmnHZcn46 — Encoded Designs (@encodeddesigns) January 12, 2016