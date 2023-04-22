What about replacing the net damage with a monk weapon’s damage die as a kensei weapon?

@JeremyECrawford While you've clarified that dealing extra damage (via ability modifier or class feature) with a net is impossible since it has no damage to begin with what about replacing the damage (which is "-") with a monk weapon's damage die as a kensei weapon?
— David Coffron (@dcoffron) December 12, 2017
A kensei weapon can't have the special property. A net has the special property, so it can't be a kensei weapon. #DnD
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 12, 2017