@JeremyECrawford Hi, quick question: Is DnD 5e designed/intended to be played with or without a DM screen. (especially in regard to players always seeing rolls that the DM makes). Thanks! — Freek Metsch (@JustLikeFM) March 10, 2018

D&D is designed to be played with or without a DM screen. It works either way! The DM decides which rolls to reveal and which ones to conceal—whatever works best for the group and for the moment. #DnD https://t.co/uLKREns1EU — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 10, 2018

@JeremyECrawford I ask because the spell 'Shield' RAW says that it's trigger is 'when you are hit by an attack', but it says nothing about seeing the attack roll. Is the player supposed to see the roll, or just supposed to know if the attack hit? https://t.co/EWVk82pN57 — Freek Metsch (@JustLikeFM) March 10, 2018