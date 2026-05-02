Warlock slot level stops at 5th level, spell list goes to 9th level. Is the chart wrong?

@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls 1 of 2. Warlock slot level (chart p106) stops at 5th level. Warlock spell list goes to 9th level. 2 of 2. Spells known (p107) suggests warlocks never "know" a spell above 5th level. Is the chart p106 wrong?
— William Boldt (@william_boldt) February 27, 2016
@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls additional Or is the only higher level slots received through Mystic Arcanum (p108).
— William Boldt (@william_boldt) February 27, 2016
@william_boldt @JeremyECrawford it's for mystic arcanum
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 28, 2016