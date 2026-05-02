@GamingHippyIf you had the ability to dash as a bonus/free action can you then also dash as a main action. Double dash in 1 turn? Yes.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 15, 2016
@JeremyECrawford So how does that work? Each dash is a move action or is it just you may move again?
— matthew morley (@GamingHippy) March 15, 2016
On your turn, you can move. Dash increases how far you can move on a particular turn. #DnD https://t.co/aD8E0faM3L
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 15, 2016
@JeremyECrawford Since Dash doubles your speed, does double Dash quadruple your original speed, or just x3? #askingforafriend @GamingHippy
— Eric Hughes (@EricHughesSD) March 15, 2016
The Dash action has no effect on your speed. It gives you extra movement equal to your speed. #DnD https://t.co/58Jtqrg8Ks
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 15, 2016
@JeremyECrawford does standing up then takes more of character's movement (in feet) when they dash?
— Basiuk T.V. (@Velizary) March 15, 2016
No, since Dash has no effect on your speed. #DnD https://t.co/Ws0CeLPnX4
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 15, 2016
@LeonardoRaele @EricHughesSD @GamingHippyThat means Dash = +30 (if speed is 30), if you Dash twice, you gain +60 (x3 movement, not x4). That's correct.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 15, 2016
@JeremyECrawford does standing up then takes more of character's movement (in feet) when they dash?
— Basiuk T.V. (@Velizary) March 15, 2016
Standing up devours half your speed. The Dash action has no effect on your speed. #DnD https://t.co/Ws0CeLPnX4
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 21, 2016
One thought on “Double Dash in 1 turn? Dash explained”
So a rogue with speed of 30′ could move 30′, and take its action to dash another 30′, and then use cunning action as a bonus action to dash another 30, for a total of 90′ ?