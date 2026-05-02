Double Dash in 1 turn? Dash explained

@GamingHippyIf you had the ability to dash as a bonus/free action can you then also dash as a main action. Double dash in 1 turn? Yes. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 15, 2016

@JeremyECrawford So how does that work? Each dash is a move action or is it just you may move again? — matthew morley (@GamingHippy) March 15, 2016

On your turn, you can move. Dash increases how far you can move on a particular turn. #DnD https://t.co/aD8E0faM3L — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 15, 2016

@JeremyECrawford Since Dash doubles your speed, does double Dash quadruple your original speed, or just x3? #askingforafriend @GamingHippy — Eric Hughes (@EricHughesSD) March 15, 2016

The Dash action has no effect on your speed. It gives you extra movement equal to your speed. #DnD https://t.co/58Jtqrg8Ks — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 15, 2016

@JeremyECrawford does standing up then takes more of character's movement (in feet) when they dash? — Basiuk T.V. (@Velizary) March 15, 2016

No, since Dash has no effect on your speed. #DnD https://t.co/Ws0CeLPnX4 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 15, 2016

@LeonardoRaele @EricHughesSD @GamingHippyThat means Dash = +30 (if speed is 30), if you Dash twice, you gain +60 (x3 movement, not x4). That's correct. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 15, 2016

@JeremyECrawford does standing up then takes more of character's movement (in feet) when they dash? — Basiuk T.V. (@Velizary) March 15, 2016