Double Dash in 1 turn? Dash explained

One thought on “Double Dash in 1 turn? Dash explained

  1. Adrian Lightfoot says:

    So a rogue with speed of 30′ could move 30′, and take its action to dash another 30′, and then use cunning action as a bonus action to dash another 30, for a total of 90′ ?

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