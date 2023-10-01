Warlock Old One Pact Telepathy: is it one way or two way communication?

@Dastion For the Warlock Old One Pact Telepathy power. Is it one way or two way communication? I read it as one, but others don’t. The intent is for it to be one-way communication, but a DM could certainly rule that it's two-way telepathy, as in monsters. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 28, 2014

@DastionThanks. As you might have realized, my group of friends does a lot of rules discussion (it stays friendly 🙂 ) I'm glad to hear the rules discussions are friendly! My feeling is that rules should be sidelined if they're souring the mood. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 28, 2014