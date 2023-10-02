Do you think Uncanny Dodge halve the damage from spells? The feature says Attack but dont mention Attack Action .tks

@DMGardinerdoes that include being caught in a spell aoe not targetted on the player,e.g.fireball. I thought that would be evasion(l7) Uncanny Dodge is no help against a spell like fireball, since the spell doesn’t include an attack.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 7, 2015