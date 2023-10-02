Do you think Uncanny Dodge halve the damage from spells? The feature says Attack but dont mention Attack Action .tks
Uncanny Dodge can halve the damage of attacks from any source, including spells. https://t.co/SoYTMbbPpB
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 7, 2015
@DMGardinerdoes that include being caught in a spell aoe not targetted on the player,e.g.fireball. I thought that would be evasion(l7) Uncanny Dodge is no help against a spell like fireball, since the spell doesn’t include an attack.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 7, 2015