@PlaguescarredQ bout Warding Bond spell if target and cleric has resistance, is damage halved twice or only once? Resistance is applied only once to any instance of damage. See the Player's Handbook, page 197.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 24, 2014
@PlaguescarredThanks. Warding Bond is 1 or 2 instance of damage though? Doesn’t each one takes seperate damage? Ah, I misunderstood your original question. If the cleric has resistance, nothing in the rules says it doesn't work.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 24, 2014