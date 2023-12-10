Does it count as the action it is, for example a bonus action to do a dash action or attack action?

@OmegaStrike78does it count as the action it is, for example a bonus action to do a dash action or attack action? If you take the Dash action as a bonus action (as the rogue can), then you have indeed taken the Dash action.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 25, 2014
@JeremyECrawford How about with two weapon fighting with two light weapons, when you use a bonus action to attack with the off hand?
— Alphastrike (@OmegaStrike78) November 25, 2014
@OmegaStrike78Does that count as an attack action? The bonus action in two-weapon fighting is its own thing, taken after the Attack action.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 26, 2014