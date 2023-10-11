@bjrecio @mikemearlsCan a monk use a versatile weapon 2-handed as a monk weapon? #dnd5e Yep! The prohibition is against a weapon with the two-handed property, not against using a weapon with two hands.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 12, 2014
2 thoughts on “Can a monk use a versatile weapon 2-handed as a monk weapon?”
I made it in! I feel like I’m a part of history, now. 😀
Addendum: Of course, as a monk weapon it still needs to be simple. But hey, it works!
Spear + kick (unarmed strike) = WIN
As said by Mike mearls here: https://thesageadvice.wordpress.com/2014/08/29/bruce-lee-monk/
this is your results: http://i23.photobucket.com/albums/b369/Hikasuke/brucelee.jpg