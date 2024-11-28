Does using a magic item to cast a spell fall under the Use an Object action or Cast a Spell Action?

@edge2054 @mikemearlsDoes using a magic item to cast a spell fall under the Use an Object action or Cast a Spell Action? Neither. An action is one of those named actions only if it says it is. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 23, 2014

@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls But Use an Object states, "When an object requires your action for its use, you take the Use an Object Action" — Eric Wykoff (@edge2054) October 23, 2014

@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls Additionally no objects in the equipment section specify Use an Object. Kinda makes Fast Hands weak. — Eric Wykoff (@edge2054) October 23, 2014

@edge2054 @mikemearls My answer was meant just for magic item actions. The DMG clarifies this point and even refers to Fast Hands. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 23, 2014

@edge2054 @mikemearlsSo can a thief use a magic item as a bonus action? Really that was my question anyway 😉 A thief can't, since using a magic item isn't a function of the Use an Object action. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 23, 2014