Does using a magic item to cast a spell fall under the Use an Object action or Cast a Spell Action?

@edge2054 @mikemearlsDoes using a magic item to cast a spell fall under the Use an Object action or Cast a Spell Action? Neither. An action is one of those named actions only if it says it is.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 23, 2014
@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls But Use an Object states, "When an object requires your action for its use, you take the Use an Object Action"
— Eric Wykoff (@edge2054) October 23, 2014
@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls Additionally no objects in the equipment section specify Use an Object. Kinda makes Fast Hands weak.
— Eric Wykoff (@edge2054) October 23, 2014
@edge2054 @mikemearls My answer was meant just for magic item actions. The DMG clarifies this point and even refers to Fast Hands.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 23, 2014
@edge2054 @mikemearlsSo can a thief use a magic item as a bonus action? Really that was my question anyway 😉 A thief can't, since using a magic item isn't a function of the Use an Object action.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 23, 2014
@ncndsns @edge2054 @mikemearlsyou know what page in DMG discussed fast hands ? See "Activating an Item" on page 141 in the DMG.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 1, 2016