@JeremyECrawford Are Tabaxi claws considered finesse weapons? — Klaumbaz (@Klaumbaz) November 6, 2016

Nothing is a finesse weapon unless it explicitly has the finesse property. Tabaxi claws don't have that property. #DnD https://t.co/ALnizC2dEt — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 6, 2016

@JeremyECrawford Thats weird, because a lot of monsters in the DMG use claws, and use DEX to calcular their attacks — Oniguma (@Oniguma) November 6, 2016

Using Dexterity with a weapon doesn't make it a finesse weapon. Having the finesse property makes it a finesse weapon. #DnD https://t.co/iNEVhw9SjG — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 6, 2016

@wetsailIf nothing else, just give it the option to be STR/DEX in the eventual Volo errata. Wouldn’t break balance. It currently works as intended. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 6, 2016