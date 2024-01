@Plaguescarred @mikemearls Can you make unarmed strike even if you’re also wielding a weapon i.e headbutt or kick or you must be unarmed? I allow characters to make unarmed strikes with their feet, elbows, heads, etc.

@PlaguescarredMe too! More wondering if the intent is for you to be unarmed to use unarmed strike or if you can even with weapon in hand The way you run it aligns with the intent.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 24, 2014