Why is the Death domain in the DMG? PHB has both assassin and necromancer

@pukunui81 @gregbilsland @mikemearlsWhy is the Death domain in the DMG? PHB has both assassin and necromancer. Seems arbitrary to me. The Death domain and the Oathbreaker in the DMG were designed for villains. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 22, 2014

@pukunui81But what makes a death priest more villainous than an assassin or necromancer? Why aren’t they in the DMG too? As written, death priests pledge their souls to sinister powers. An assassin or a necromancer is, by default, more gray. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 22, 2014