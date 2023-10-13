@mikemearls @JeremyECrawford Can magic missile or scorched ray be twinned if caster only targets a single creature? Lots of confusion here. — David Hirtle (@wachunga) October 13, 2014

@mikemearls @wachunga The Twinned Spell feature is intended to work on spells that can normally target only one creature. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 21, 2014

@wachunga @JeremyECrawford I'd say it's ok, but be leery for any other spells that it might cause issues with. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 13, 2014



