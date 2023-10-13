@mikemearls @JeremyECrawford Can magic missile or scorched ray be twinned if caster only targets a single creature? Lots of confusion here.
@mikemearls @wachunga The Twinned Spell feature is intended to work on spells that can normally target only one creature.
@wachunga @JeremyECrawford I'd say it's ok, but be leery for any other spells that it might cause issues with.
The follow up tweet from Jeremy Crawford should be saved on this page as well.
done. thanks
Wow this made my sorcerer such so much more, Jeremy needs to choke on shot pocket