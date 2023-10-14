The Point of Origin of a Self Area of Effect isn’t considered a target?

So just to clarify in text what I gather from the little bit of the podcast I listened to the PoO of a Self AoE isn’t considered a target? So Burning Hands and Lightning Bolt work with War Caster and Shield Master? Assuming only a single target in the area itself That's correct! Spells with a range of "Self (XYZ)" are in a special category, where each spell defines how its targeting works. Also, in the range rules (PH, p. 202, 3rd paragraph), the caster is intentionally not called the target of such spells.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 20, 2020