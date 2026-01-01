@ChrisPerkinsDnD I need a tv series for inspiration (usually don't watch much tv). Any advice? #DM
— Michelangelo Bucci (@micbucci) November 19, 2015
THE TUDORS leaps to mind. https://t.co/fSLYcCDSkx
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) November 20, 2015
@ChrisPerkinsDnD Rome was damn good until they cancelled it.
— Auburn Elvis (@AuburnElvis) November 20, 2015
Love that show. https://t.co/tlbNcC3Z7i
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) November 20, 2015
@ChrisPerkinsDnD what did you think of Vikings?
— montgomery_meyers (@meyers_inc) November 20, 2015
I haven't seen it (yet). https://t.co/rNK8JzQPb8
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) November 20, 2015