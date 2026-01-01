Curse of Strahd revealed! Castle Ravenloft is waiting you!

Creatures of the night!

A new terrifying adventure is coming from the mist: the vampire Count Strahd von Zarovic is waiting for you.
Castle Ravenloft is waiting bold adventurers with cold blood ready to feed darkness bites.

Here the book description:

Unravel the mysteries of Ravenloft® in this dread adventure for
the world’s greatest roleplaying game
 
Under raging storm clouds, the vampire Count Strahd von Zarovich stands silhouetted against the ancient walls of Castle Ravenloft. Rumbling thunder pounds the castle spires. The wind’s howling increases as he turns his gaze down toward the village of Barovia. Far below, yet not beyond his keen eyesight, a party of adventurers has just entered his domain. Strahd’s face forms the barest hint of a smile as his dark plan unfolds. He knew they were coming, and he knows why they came — all according to his plan. A lightning flash rips through the darkness, but Strahd is gone. Only the howling of the wind fills the midnight air. The master of Castle Ravenloft is having guests for dinner. And you are invited.

Heroes from the Forgotten Realms and other D&D worlds can easily be drawn into Strahd’s cursed land. Once there, they must contend with the horrors of Barovia. Its people are melancholy, misshapen and grotesque, living in fear of the wolves and other creatures that serve Strahd’s evil will.

Written by Chris Perkins, Tracy Hickman, and Laura Hickman, edited by Kim Mohan and Jeremy Crawford, and art directed by Kate Irwin.

  • A fantasy-horror adventure for characters levels 1 – 10, Curse of Strahd provides everything a Dungeon Master needs to create an exciting and memorable play experience.
  • Fans of the Dungeons & Dragons® Roleplaying Game can have additional adventures in Ravenloft by participating in the D&D Adventurers League organized play program.
  • 256 pages
  • Price: $49.95
  • Release Date: 15 March, 2016

