Curse of Strahd revealed! Castle Ravenloft is waiting you!

Creatures of the night!

A new terrifying adventure is coming from the mist: the vampire Count Strahd von Zarovic is waiting for you.

Castle Ravenloft is waiting bold adventurers with cold blood ready to feed darkness bites.



The mists part to reveal our next #DnD book: Curse of Strahd, a dark journey in #Ravenloft. https://t.co/uGXJq3qmAW pic.twitter.com/7KAblFdVxR — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 18, 2016

Here the book description:

Unravel the mysteries of Ravenloft® in this dread adventure for

the world’s greatest roleplaying game



Under raging storm clouds, the vampire Count Strahd von Zarovich stands silhouetted against the ancient walls of Castle Ravenloft. Rumbling thunder pounds the castle spires. The wind’s howling increases as he turns his gaze down toward the village of Barovia. Far below, yet not beyond his keen eyesight, a party of adventurers has just entered his domain. Strahd’s face forms the barest hint of a smile as his dark plan unfolds. He knew they were coming, and he knows why they came — all according to his plan. A lightning flash rips through the darkness, but Strahd is gone. Only the howling of the wind fills the midnight air. The master of Castle Ravenloft is having guests for dinner. And you are invited.

Heroes from the Forgotten Realms and other D&D worlds can easily be drawn into Strahd’s cursed land. Once there, they must contend with the horrors of Barovia. Its people are melancholy, misshapen and grotesque, living in fear of the wolves and other creatures that serve Strahd’s evil will.

Written by Chris Perkins, Tracy Hickman, and Laura Hickman, edited by Kim Mohan and Jeremy Crawford, and art directed by Kate Irwin.

A fantasy-horror adventure for characters levels 1 – 10 , Curse of Strahd ™ provides everything a Dungeon Master needs to create an exciting and memorable play experience.

Fans of the Dungeons & Dragons ® Roleplaying Game can have additional adventures in Ravenloft by participating in the D&D Adventurers League ™ organized play program.

Roleplaying Game can have additional adventures in Ravenloft by participating in the organized play program. 256 pages

Price: $49.95

$49.95 Release Date: 15 March, 2016

@JeremyECrawford hey! Was this the culmination of the project that Lucca’s sessions were a part of? 🎃 — Emanuele Galletto (@RoosterEma) January 18, 2016

The #DnD adventures I did for @LuccaCandG occur 200 years after Curse of Strahd. It includes bits related to them. https://t.co/MeSPdA8zCg — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 18, 2016

@JeremyECrawford @JimZub Any chance of Ravenloft getting a setting treatment? Or is this going to be a standalone that I’m still buying ;)? — Peter (@Peter_Smyk) January 18, 2016

Curse of Strahd focuses on the lands of Barovia, a #DnD mini-setting filled with gothic towns, NPCs, and tales. https://t.co/SYwzlVmIVK — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 18, 2016

Hmm, I distinctly remember an interview in which someone mentioned a homebrew expanded Barovia world. Who was that? https://t.co/G8VY7RBckV — Friar Tuk (@ahbleecker) January 18, 2016

My homebrew #DnD setting—going back to 1E—is the world that Barovia came from. Dashes of it are in Curse of Strahd. https://t.co/wvDLpADgQJ — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 18, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD @SlyFlourish @Morrus Is Barovia still in the Demi-plane or is it back in the material plane in FR somehow? — Colin Pekruhn (@cpekruhn) January 18, 2016

Barovia remains where it has always been. https://t.co/oa1IJ1q3nY — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 18, 2016

Would you like Madam Eva to tell your fortune from her tarokka deck? Retweet for a unique reading daily. #DnDFortune pic.twitter.com/DDXEBOEIYr — Madam Eva (@Wizards_DnD) January 18, 2016

Details on our next release are up – it’s time to brave the mists of Ravenloft. https://t.co/54CpAvFb2M — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 18, 2016

