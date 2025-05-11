Torture is evil

@ChrisPerkinsDnD How to handle a PC who has decided to play a LN zealot paladin? He tortures violators, rest of the party is uncomfortable. — Paul W. (@P_Dubs) May 15, 2015

LN characters don't torture people. Evil characters do. Tell Dick Cheney he's lost all his paladin class features. https://t.co/eC89oYye54 — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) May 15, 2015

@ChrisPerkinsDnD historically knights which are depicted as real life paladins tortured tons of people I guess it depends how far you go — john seth golden (@johnsethgolden) May 15, 2015