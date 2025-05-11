Difference between Perception and Investigation skill

Of all the skills, Perception and Investigation seem to have the subtlest distinction. Is there a rule of thumb when to use each?

Regal Matt

here some wise advice from our Masters

https://www.sageadvice.eu/…/04/08/perception-and-investigat…/

https://www.sageadvice.eu/2014/09/20/investigation-use/

Thank you, O Wise Sage. I just found this on Reddit, and it really helped me, so sharing here for anyone else that’s curious:

Perception – You scan the room and notice a section of wall is discolored, appearing somewhat newer than the rest of the wall. You realize it may be a secret passage.

Investigation – You probe the wall, knocking on it, pushing at various stones trying to figure out how to open the passage.

