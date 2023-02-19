Tomb of Annihilation, does 1st level exhaustion affect just ability checks or skills as well?

@JeremyECrawford Hey! DMing TOA right now. Question came up, does 1st level exhaustion affect just ability checks or skills as well? If they are distinct, then does that mean Guidance and Bardic Insp. do not work for skills? Thanks and great campaign! — Daniel's Country (@Nate__Daniels) November 15, 2017

Ability checks are made with or without a skill. There's no such thing as a skill check (that was a thing in 3rd and 4th edition). #DnD https://t.co/tHqbWypgl3 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 15, 2017

Is it outside of the intended rules to ask for only people trained in a skill to make a check? Like only those trained in Arcana can hope to understand these ancient runes at all? — SlyFlourish (@SlyFlourish) November 15, 2017