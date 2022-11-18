Tips to speed up combat

During last night’s D&D session our group discussed ways we might speed up combat (which both players & DM agree could go faster, but not sure how?😅🤔)
Do you have any fave tips for making fights faster? We discussed rolling for attack+damage at same time & using a turn timer.Rolling attacks and damage at the same time is a must. It definitely helps! A turn timer can also work, but be careful it doesn’t make more pressure for players who have legitimate trouble thinking through their options.
Other things that have worked for me and my groups: 1/
— Scott Fitzgerald Gray (@scottfgray) October 26, 2022
When announcing whose turn it is, call out who’s coming up next as well, so they can be thinking about their turn in advance.
Used a fixed initiative order instead of rolling each combat. Especially for large groups, this can help remind players their turn is coming up. 2/ With players you know and trust, let them pre-roll complicated turns. Fighters making tons of attacks, wizards casting fireball — let them roll attacks and damage ahead of time and write things down, then be ready to go when their turn comes. 3/3
— Scott Fitzgerald Gray (@scottfgray) October 26, 2022
Thanks! I like the idea of pre-rolling complicated turns w/a trusted group. Just wondering how you’d handle situations where the pre-rolled action is obsolete once initiative actually gets to it (for example, melee target now dead but ranged target available).We would generally just throw out the previous rolls and run the turn normally. But recording the raw d20 rolls and redoing the attacks would probably work fine.
— Scott Fitzgerald Gray (@scottfgray) October 26, 2022