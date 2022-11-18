Tips to speed up combat

During last night’s D&D session our group discussed ways we might speed up combat (which both players & DM agree could go faster, but not sure how?😅🤔)

Do you have any fave tips for making fights faster? We discussed rolling for attack+damage at same time & using a turn timer.Rolling attacks and damage at the same time is a must. It definitely helps! A turn timer can also work, but be careful it doesn’t make more pressure for players who have legitimate trouble thinking through their options.

Other things that have worked for me and my groups: 1/

— Scott Fitzgerald Gray (@scottfgray) October 26, 2022