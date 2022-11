I was wondering what the Original Moonshae Isles were like in your “Realms” compared to the Official ones by TSR via Grubb/Niles? My Moonshaes were like the Hebrides (or LeGuin's Earthsea): a maze of many inhabited rural islands, large and small, with shoals and straits between, fishing boats going out daily everywhere, and a few merchant ships (that also carried passengers) shuttling around.#Realmslore

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) May 19, 2022