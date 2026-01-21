@ChrisPerkinsDnD Tips on running a 7 player group? How do i keep them focused on the game? — Timmy (@TTVsTimmy) January 3, 2016

Tranquilize two of them. At the very least, give the most distracting player a job, such as tracking initiative. https://t.co/nBd9TfIr8A — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 3, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD I already have a initiative tracker on my program (Maptools) that i use. haha — Timmy (@TTVsTimmy) January 3, 2016