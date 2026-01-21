Scanners!
Your mental powers are growing, Master Mike released the second part of the Psionics and Mystic
There are a different of changes you can expect:
- The class is now 10th level
- Mystic orders – Order of the Awakened and Order of the Immortal
- Flexibility and focus on one disciplines – Adaptive Body, Body of Wind, Celerity, Conquering Mind, Intellect Fortress, Iron Durability, Mind Over Emotion, Mind Vault, Psionic Restoration, Psionic Weapon, Third Eye.
- Talents – Beacon, Blade Meld, Light Step, Mind Meld, Mind Thrust, Thought Spear, Night Eyes
You can download the mental document here:
http://media.wizards.com/2016/downloads/Psionics_and_Mystic_V2.pdf
2 thoughts on “Psionics of Unearthed Arcana”
I don’t see this article as anything more than an a failed attempt to fix that which was never broken. The original Unearthed Arcana article was far better. this feels more like a seriously weakened version of something that never needed to be exist in the first place… The Awakened Mystic was a tad weak to begin with. I give up wizards has completely trashed Psionics in my view…
Bold Martin
During 5e playtest there was a lot of versions and surveys to have this final rules. This is the second version, probably will be a third and a fourth to have a definitve Psionic.
Keep calm and compile the survey