I think Thunderwave is the red area. My friend argued it is the yellow. Who is correct?

@JeremyECrawford I think thunderwave (5ft cube) is the red area. My friend argued it is the yellow. who is correct? pic.twitter.com/ZqE1Xgc6jl — Knoll (@Knoll68028721) January 24, 2016

The red square in the image represents the 15 ft. cube of thunderwave. See p. 204 in the PH for how cubes work. #DnD https://t.co/6RApTFuNVI — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 25, 2016

I believe the caster can also be 5′ right or left – not required to be center of the face they are touching