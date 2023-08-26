Thieves Tools: do you need the tools? Do you need proficiency?

@wax_eagle @JeremyECrawfordCould I get some clarity on thieves tools and lockpicking. Do you need the tools? Do you need proficiency? anyone can use tools, prof bonus adds if proficient. No tools, DM can say no check or disadvantage. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) November 14, 2014

DMG p.103 “locked doors” entry states you must have the tools AND proficiency to pick the lock. Is this a typo, or specific over general? The specific always overrides the general. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 28, 2017