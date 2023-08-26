A note about D&D spells with a range of "Self (XYZ)": the parenthetical—which says "5-foot radius," "15-foot cone," or something else—means you are the spell's point of origin, but you aren't necessarily its target. You're creating an effect that originates in your space. #DnD

( still very sad that y’all nerfed booming blade to not work with war caster Booming blade works with War Caster.

Related to this note and the new errata to spells like Booming Blade and Green-Flame Blade – does the new range of "Self (5-foot radius)" on these spells mean they no longer work with War Caster?

The Booming Blade spell continues to work with the War Caster feat. The spell targets one creature.

The Green-Flame Blade spell continues to work with War Caster if you forgo targeting a second creature with the green fire. #DnD https://t.co/s0p1YicLTU

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 11, 2020