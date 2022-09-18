There’s a major lack of mature themes and nuance in modern content, in favor of family friendly and inclusive materials with clear lines drawn between good and evil. Do you see darker or adult targeted resources making a return any time soon? All darker/adult content is still around and still being produced. The market has fragmented and diversified, with 100s of RPGs and lore/adventures for them that tackle just about EVERYTHING. As D&D itself becomes more mainstream, it's inevitably getting more family-friendly.

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 6, 2022