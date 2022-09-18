Is there a “good” reason nobles, would die of disease in the Forgotten Realms?

@TheEdVerse @ChrisPerkinsDnD is there a "good" reason nobles, who aren't indebted, would die of disease in Faerun?
It's the *one* part of "The Godcatcher" I keep overthinking. Two nobles withering away to featherlung while healers look on bugs the gamer in me. 😅
Many possibilities. Here are a few:
They mistrust healers or healing magic and won’t use them.
They fear far worse from a family curse they’ve been told about since toddlers, if they let healing magic be cast on them.
The residues of various magics cast on them… 2)
…in the past "twist" healing magics awry to advance the featherlung rather than quell it.
Foes are covertly either reinfecting them or casting magics on them that quell the healings that get cast.
In dreams, they've seen themselves turned into monsters by magic..#Realmslore
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) February 10, 2022
3)
…cast on them, and so will refuse it.
In dreams, they’ve seen themselves or the head of the family or an ancestor they revered deemed “unclean”/unworthy in the eyes of a deity once magic was cast on them, and so refuse it.
And so on. 4)
In the Realms as in real life, people are people. They may hold odd or illogical beliefs or views, and so won't always do what's most prudent or safe or logical.
And that goes DOUBLE for nobles.#Realmslore
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) February 10, 2022