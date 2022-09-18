Is there a “good” reason nobles, would die of disease in the Forgotten Realms?

@TheEdVerse @ChrisPerkinsDnD is there a "good" reason nobles, who aren't indebted, would die of disease in Faerun? It's the *one* part of "The Godcatcher" I keep overthinking. Two nobles withering away to featherlung while healers look on bugs the gamer in me. 😅 — Dadpunk? Dadpunk. (@codeGlaze) February 9, 2022

Many possibilities. Here are a few:

They mistrust healers or healing magic and won’t use them.

They fear far worse from a family curse they’ve been told about since toddlers, if they let healing magic be cast on them.

The residues of various magics cast on them… 2)

…in the past "twist" healing magics awry to advance the featherlung rather than quell it.

Foes are covertly either reinfecting them or casting magics on them that quell the healings that get cast.

In dreams, they've seen themselves turned into monsters by magic..#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) February 10, 2022